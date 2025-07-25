The Wilds in Ohio celebrating births of zebra and rhino

By Madeline Bartos

OHIO (KDKA) — A conservation center in Ohio is celebrating the births of a zebra foal and a rhino calf, calling both new additions “significant milestones” for their species.

The Wilds, a 10,000-acre safari park in southeast Ohio, about a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh, is celebrating the arrival of a Grévy’s zebra and greater one-horned rhino this month.

The Grévy’s zebra foal was born on July 7 to mom Lisa Marie, who has now had two babies since she was born at The Wilds in 2017. With just 3,000 individuals left in their native range of northern Kenya and southern Ethiopia, Grévy’s zebras are the most endangered of all zebra species.

Less than three weeks later, on July 18, the greater one-horned rhino Rohini became a first-time mom, making long-time resident Sanya a grandma. The Wilds has welcomed 13 greater one-horned rhino calves since 2005. The species is classified as vulnerable on the Conservation of Nature’s threatened species list.

The births of both animals are part of The Wilds’ participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which is designed to ensure healthy, genetically diverse populations of threatened and endangered species in professional care.

“These two births are a celebration for The Wilds, our community, and for global conservation efforts,” Dr. Joe Smith, The Wilds’ vice president and director, said in a press release.

“The births reflect the dedication of our Animal Management and Conservation Medicine teams and the vital role that The Wilds plays in protecting vulnerable species. We’re especially excited to see Rohini step into her new role as a mom, and we look forward to watching both little ones grow and inspire future generations.”

