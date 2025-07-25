Nursing home employee accused of theft in Franklin County

By Jere Gish

Click here for updates on this story

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WGAL) — A woman employed by a nursing home in Waynesboro, Franklin County, has been charged with theft and financial exploitation of an older adult after allegedly stealing a debit card from a resident.

Jessica Morgan, 40, is charged with theft and financial exploitation of an older adult.

According to charging documents, Morgan was working at Hearthstone Assisted Living Facility in Waynesboro last year when she took a resident’s debit card and made multiple fraudulent purchases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.