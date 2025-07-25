Northridge electric forklift fire prompts nearby evacuations

By Julie Sharp

Los Angeles (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to control the fire of a smaller battery-powered forklift inside a commercial equipment yard in Northridge.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at the Sunbelt Rentals property on W. Napa Street. LAFD HAZMAT crews are performing air monitoring and evacuating the surrounding area as a precaution.

Aerial footage showed plumes of smoke around 9 a.m., as crews safely let the forklift burn itself out, according to LAFD. No injuries have been reported.

