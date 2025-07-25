Northern Colorado couple pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution linked to death of a minor

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two individuals from Weld County have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of the fentanyl after a minor female died.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, both Destiny Salazar, 22, and Gabriel Orozco, 23, used cellphones, Facebook and email to sell fentanyl pills.

USACO says an individual purchased six pills from Salazar and Orozco on July 24, 2021, who then shared the pills with a minor female who died shortly after from fentanyl intoxication. Both the defendants and the individual who purchased the pills are said to have known the product contained fentanyl, says USACO.

According to officials, both continued to sell fentanyl through at least March 2022, when they were arrested on burglary charges. Police say at the time of their arrest, they had distribution amounts of fentanyl.

Salazar will be sentenced on October 21, and Orozco will be sentenced on October 23, according to USACO.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.