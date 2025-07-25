Man hospitalized after being stabbed outside Colorado Springs bar, suspect charged with assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a dispute that began inside a northeast Colorado Springs bar late Thursday night ended violently when a man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation in the parking lot.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11:43 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, officers were sent to the 2400 block of North Union Boulevard after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the neck, police said.

CSPD said the suspect, who they identified as 42-year-old Phillip Conner, was found nearby a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

Police say after an investigation, they believe that Conner and the victim knew each other before the incident, and that the stabbing stemmed from a disturbance between the two that began inside a nearby bar before escalating in the parking lot.

Conner was booked into the El Paso County Jail early Friday morning and faces a charge for first-degree assault, CSPD said.

