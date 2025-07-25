Houston’s Community Media Comes Out Strong — And Houston Style Magazine Was There from Day One

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 8, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a media world often dominated by corporate giants and filtered voices, a fresh, authentic chorus rose triumphantly at the United Way of Greater Houston. The first-ever Houston Community Media Conference, Expo & Awards wasn’t just a gathering—it was a vibrant celebration, a long-overdue affirmation, and a powerful reminder that local voices still matter.

Houston Style Magazine, a proud founding member of Houston’s Community Media (HCoM), was front and center at this historic event, continuing its 35-year legacy of amplifying diverse perspectives, celebrating culture, and informing the Houston community with integrity and flair.

A Celebration of Community and Collaboration

Billed as a “coming out celebration” for Houston’s network of underrepresented and ethnic media, the event was hosted by Houston Community Media (HCoM) under the umbrella of American Community Media (ACoM). More than 45 multicultural media outlets joined forces for this groundbreaking expo, complete with a high-energy luncheon, dynamic plenary sessions, insightful workshops, and an awards ceremony that gave long-overdue flowers to community journalists and communication champions.

“This was more than a media expo—it was a movement,” said Francis Page Jr., Publisher of Houston Style Magazine. “We didn’t just show up—we showed out. We let the world know that community media is not a niche; it’s the narrative of the future.”

Power Players and Proclamations

The welcome was a who’s-who of civic powerhouses: State Representatives Ron Reynolds, Gene Wu, and Christina Morales, alongside Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy, who all tipped their hats to the enduring impact of local journalism.

City proclamations officially declared the day Houston Community Media Day, and Houston Council Member Twila Carter joined in honoring industry leaders with Communication Champion Awards, including:

Corey Stottlemeyer, City of Houston

Kathryn Campbell Shumway, League of Women Voters

AJ Durrani, Texas Chapter of Emgage

Wea Lee, Southern News Group

From Information Gaps to Impact

One of the most poignant moments of the day came during the keynote by Dr. Laura Murillo, President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She fearlessly addressed the deep information disparities affecting Houston’s Latino community and challenged the media to do better—together.

And together, they rose to the challenge.

Plenary sessions like “Comms Specialists Pitch to Community Media” and breakout workshops on AI in the Newsroom and Growing Revenue revealed new frontiers for community journalism. Seasoned media leaders like Juan Alanis, LaTorria Lemon, Mustafa Tameez, and Katherine Shilcutt swapped strategies with rising voices like Evelyn Castro, Jay Malholtra, and Jeffrey Boney—proving that knowledge-sharing is our community’s superpower.

Honoring the Grit Behind the Headlines

Hosted by Nakia Cooper and Antonio Hernández, the Community Media Awards wrapped the day with a vibrant musical prelude, spirited camaraderie, and well-deserved recognition. With over 80 entries, the awards highlighted excellence in grassroots reporting, advocacy journalism, and public education campaigns.

As Sandy Close, Executive Director of ACoM, powerfully noted:

“Any ethnic or community news organization that has managed to keep producing original content in the face of historic industry challenges deserves praise. We are celebrating not just individuals—but an entire sector.”

As always, we’re committed to pushing boundaries, nurturing emerging voices, and making sure Houston’s stories are told—with style, of course.

For more details about Houston Community Media, visit: 🌐 houstoncommunitymedia.org Learn more about American Community Media: 🌐 americancommunitymedia.org

