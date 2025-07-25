Houston HCD Rolls Out Millions in Housing Support & Launches Powerful Resource Fair to Uplift Residents

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 1, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — For many Houstonians, the dream of homeownership or restoring a cherished family home damaged by disaster often feels just out of reach. But thanks to bold new initiatives from the City of Houston’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCD), help is not only on the way—it’s already here.

In a resounding show of commitment to community resilience, HCD has launched two powerhouse programs: the Winter Storm Uri Single-Family Home Repair Program and the Harvey Homebuyer Assistance Program 2.0. Together, these initiatives unlock over $70 million in support to uplift storm-battered households and empower first-time homebuyers with assistance up to $125,000.

“We’re not just talking about numbers,” says HCD Assistant Director Cedrick LaSane, “we’re talking about real people, real homes, and real recovery. These programs are about restoring hope, rebuilding futures, and closing the housing gap for families across Houston.”

✅ Two Programs, One Mission: Housing Equity

Winter Storm Uri Single-Family Home Repair Program

This program gives homeowners hit hardest by the 2021 winter storm two vital paths forward:

Pathway I: Reimbursement for Repairs – Up to $10,000 to help recoup costs from previous repairs for income-qualified residents.

Pathway II: Rehab or Full Reconstruction – For those still living in storm-damaged homes, eligible residents can receive up to $100,000 for rehabilitation or $300,000 for full home reconstruction.

Priority is given to elderly and disabled residents and households at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)—ensuring the most vulnerable get help first.

Harvey Homebuyer Assistance Program 2.0 (HAP 2.0)

Dreaming of homeownership? HAP 2.0 makes it possible. This program offers up to $125,000 in assistance to cover:

Down payment

Closing costs

Interest rate reductions

Principal reduction

Eligible applicants must be first-time homebuyers or individuals replacing a home lost in Hurricane Harvey. Additional criteria include income limits, residency status during Harvey (August 25, 2017), and completion of homebuyer education.

📌 Learn more and apply: houstontx.gov/hedrecovery/drI7/hbap

🌟 Community Comes First: Resource Fair on Saturday, July 12, 2025

To ensure these programs are within reach, the City is bringing resources directly to the community at a special Resource Fair:

📅 Friday, July 12, 2025 🕙 10 AM – 1 PM

📍 Third Ward Multi-Service Center, 3611 Ennis St, Houston, TX 77004

Attendees can expect on-the-spot guidance from housing counselors, program representatives, and lending experts. From HUD-approved financial planning to grant and down payment assistance, this event is packed with tools to get families moving toward housing stability.

Special thanks to partners like Multiculture Bank of America Mortgage LLC Texas for supporting equitable access to financing options.

Houston Style Magazine celebrates these bold, equity-driven moves by the City of Houston and HCD. By investing in people, places, and partnerships, Houston is showing the nation how to rise from crisis—stronger, safer, and more inclusive.

