Firefighters work to take out wildland fire near Kapolei Commons

By Jeremiah Estrada

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV) — Firefighters are responding to a wildland fire near Kapolei Commons on Thursday night.

The fire is currently 75% contained, located at Kapolei Parkway near the shopping area. Approximately 20 acres of land is involved in the fire.

There is no immediate risk to the community. There are no structures threatened at this time.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as fire crews work to fully contain the fire.

