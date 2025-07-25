FINAL CALL: EXODUS Women’s Conference Set to Ignite Houston With Power, Purpose, and Praise

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 17, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, get ready! The countdown is almost over, and the stage is set for one of the most anticipated spiritual gatherings of the year. Blueprint Church Houston invites you to the EXODUS Women’s Conference — a soul-stirring, purpose-driven, two-day experience happening Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Bayou Events Center. This is your final call to grab your tickets before they sell out — and trust us, you don’t want to miss this!

💫 A Weekend of Breakthrough Awaits

EXODUS isn’t just another conference. It’s a movement — a divine call for women of all walks to step boldly into their next chapter. Under the visionary leadership of Pastor Falyn and Pastor Matthew Davis, this inaugural conference promises to ignite passion, restore hope, and remove limitations, all while embracing the unique journey God has designed for every woman.

🔥 What to Expect:

Night One (August 8): A powerful Worship Night to usher in God’s presence. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the worship begins at 7:00 PM sharp.

Day Two (August 9): A full-day immersive experience with life-changing biblical teaching, panel discussions, moments of rest, reflection, and a whole lot of divine inspiration. Doors open at 9:00 AM, with sessions running from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Sunday Celebration (August 10): Join Blueprint Church’s regular worship services at 10:00 AM & 12:15 PM at 9401 Knight Rd., Houston, TX 77054 for the perfect weekend finale.

👉 Register now at: blueprintchurch.us/exodus

👗 Faith Meets Fashion

Yes, you’ll want to serve a look — but comfort is queen! A stylish Look Book will be available with wardrobe inspiration to help you dress your best while staying comfortable throughout the weekend.

✈️ Coming from Out of Town?

Fly into George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) — just 20 minutes from the venue — and book your accommodations and transportation early. Flights are filling fast as women from across the country prepare to descend upon Houston for this unforgettable weekend.

👶 A Note About Childcare

Infants are welcome, but please be aware no childcare services will be provided on-site. Parents are encouraged to bring ear protection for their little ones, as the music will be powerful and loud.

💬 Got Questions?

Our team is here to serve you! For questions, special needs, or general info, email: exodus@blueprintchurch.us

🎟️ Secure Your Seat Today!

The final countdown has begun, and space is limited. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the first-ever EXODUS Women’s Conference — a sacred encounter where women will gather, grow, and glorify together.

