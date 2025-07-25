Colorado Task Force 1 visits Texas flood memorial before returning home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) will depart Kerrville, TX, Saturday morning with the plan to return home by Sunday, June 27.

According to officials, the task force closed its time in Texas by visiting the memorial wall in downtown Kerrville to reflect on the lives lost following catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River.

Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One

CO-TF1 said the wall provided the team with a moment of reflection, allowing them to see the stories of those lost and those still missing, which reinforced the purpose of their mission.

The team says, "We leave with the knowledge that we gave everything we had to support the families affected by this devastating flood, yet we are humbled by the magnitude of loss felt by so many."

