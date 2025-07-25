Baltimore police find body inside vehicle pulled from harbor along East Pratt Street

By Greg Ng, Tori Yorgey

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Several questions remain unanswered after Baltimore police said a vehicle was found deep in the Inner Harbor Thursday morning.

That vehicle could be seen dangling over the Harbor as it was being pulled out and placed on a tow truck, on the same path area residents like Shane Harper use often.

The surprise factor was that there was a dead body in there and, you know, I guess that we don’t know exactly when it happened or, you know, if someone could have called it in earlier,” Harper said.

Baltimore police said the underwater recovery team received a notification about a possible submerged vehicle near East Pratt Street around 9:30 a.m. Once there, a team found the vehicle 22 feet underwater and with human remains inside it.

“Honestly my first reaction is like how does that even happen? That’s (a) shock to me, honestly,” fellow Baltimore resident Shanelle Cox said.

“And I’m just not sure why no one called it in or wanted to maybe see what was going on,” Harper said.

Police have not said who exactly notified them of the submerged vehicle, how long the vehicle has been in the water, or if foul play is suspected. They said investigators are still working on this case.

“It’s questionable. It’s a lot of questions behind it, a lot of questions,” Harper said.

“But I just think about the family of whoever that was. I just hope the family is OK and they didn’t have anyone else with them, just anything like that,” Cox said,

“I mean, we obviously want to see it better, see it improved, not having incidents like this or better yet have a concerned citizen being able to see something wrong, and then be able to call it in early and potentially rescue someone. But, you know, let’s hope that stuff like this doesn’t really happen too much in the future,” Harper said.

Police said the medical examiner recovered the human remains at the scene and are working on figuring out the cause of death. The identity of that person has not been released.

