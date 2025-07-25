5 things to know for July 25: Thailand-Cambodia, France, AI, Sanctuary city lawsuit, Skydance-Paramount merger

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — In addition to telling time, smartwatches can track your steps, heart rate, blood pressure and sleeping patterns. Now, a smartwatch has helped search and rescue teams locate a small plane after it crashed into the dense forests near West Yellowstone, Montana.

1️⃣ Thailand-Cambodia

More than 100,000 civilians have been displaced following a second day of violence along the disputed 500-mile land border between Thailand and Cambodia. At least 16 people were also reportedly killed, officials from both countries said. Tensions between the Southeast Asian neighbors have been boiling for months. Around 4:30 a.m. local time on Friday, clashes broke out with Cambodian troops using small arms and heavy weapons and Thai troops responding with artillery fire. On Thursday, when Thailand deployed fighter jets to attack Cambodian military targets, Cambodia vowed to “respond decisively.”

2️⃣ France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France will recognize a Palestinian state in an announcement at the UN General Assembly in September. France will be the first member of the UN Security Council and the G7 nations to do so. “We must build the state of Palestine, ensure its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the Middle East. There is no alternative,” he wrote on X. Macron also called for an immediate ceasefire, access to humanitarian aid for the population of Gaza, the release of all hostages and the demilitarization of Hamas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US “strongly rejects” Macron’s plan.

3️⃣ AI

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has started using artificial intelligence, and behind the scenes, the practice has caused some alarm. An AI project known as Elsa is supposed to help speed up drug and medical device approvals at the FDA, a division of HHS. Six current and former FDA officials told CNN that Elsa can be useful for generating meeting notes and summaries, or email and communique templates, but it also invented studies and misrepresented research. In at least one instance — when an employee asked Elsa to generate something for a project — it insisted that the research area was not in the FDA’s purview, even though it was. Elsa also cannot help with the lengthy assessment process that agency scientists undertake to determine whether drugs and devices are safe and effective because it can’t access many of the files needed to answer basic questions.

4️⃣ Sanctuary city lawsuit

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against New York City over its so-called “sanctuary city” policies. The move comes just days after the Trump administration blamed those policies for the shooting of an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer in an apparent robbery gone wrong. As part of the administration’s widespread crackdown on undocumented immigrants, similar lawsuits have also been filed against Colorado, Illinois, Los Angeles, New York state, the city of Rochester, New York, and several New Jersey cities, the DOJ said in a statement. NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the city will review the lawsuit. “Keeping New Yorkers safe also means making sure they feel safe, and we have been clear: no one should be afraid to dial 911, send their kids to school or go to the hospital, and no New Yorker should feel forced to hide in the shadows,” Adams said in a statement.

5️⃣ Skydance-Paramount merger

The FCC approved the pending merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global on Thursday. Voting 2-1 along party lines, the commissioners gave the go-ahead to the $8 billion deal, which has been mired in allegations of political interference stemming from President Trump’s scathing criticism and his lawsuit against Paramount’s CBS News division. But on July 1, Paramount agreed to pay $16 million toward Trump’s future presidential library to resolve his legally dubious suit about an edit made to a “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris before the November presidential election. Although Paramount and the FCC both insisted that the payout was unrelated to the merger review process, many likened it to a “bribe.”

In memoriam

Legendary jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies

The noted flugelhorn player, trumpeter and composer became known for his signature tune “Feels So Good,” which spent 25 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at #4 in 1978. Throughout his six-decade career in music, Mangione received 14 Grammy nominations and won the award twice. He also made recurring appearances on the Fox animated series “King of the Hill,” where he played a tongue-in-cheek version of himself.

Big number

$250

That’s how much the US plans to charge international visitors for a new “visa integrity fee.” The provision was included in President Trump’s recently enacted domestic policy bill.

