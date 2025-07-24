Work visas for the United States: price, requirements, duration, and how to apply

Por CNN Español

With the tougher immigration rhetoric and the new measures announced by US President Donald Trump in his second term, uncertainty is growing among those who want to work in the United States. Despite the restrictive environment, the country continues to offer several legal avenues for foreign nationals to work temporarily or in specialized positions.

From agricultural jobs to executive positions, there are dozens of types of work visas—with different requirements, terms, and conditions—that allow people to work legally. Here we explain the most common ones, how to apply for them, and how much they cost.

This type of visa is for specialized workers—highly qualified professionals in fields including engineering, technology, medicine, and higher education.

H-1B1: for specialized workers from Chile and Singapore.

H-1B2: for specialists who will work on projects for the Department of Defense’s Cooperative Research and Development program.

H-1B3: for fashion models of distinguished merit and ability.

Applicants must have the educational qualifications, training, or experience in the chosen specialty. Eligibility criteria vary depending on the type of H-1B visa and can be found on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.

Once Form I-129 has been filed by the employer and approved by USCIS, the applicant must apply for an H-1B visa through the US Department of State at a US embassy or consulate.

Individuals on the H-1B visa may be admitted for a period of up to three years. Their stay may be extended, but generally not for more than six years.

The visa application fee is at least $190.

Each year, the United States grants thousands of H-2 visas to workers with or without experience (non-professional and non-degree workers) to work temporarily in the country. This category is divided into two types: H-2A for agricultural workers and H-2B for non-agricultural workers.

In 2025, the US government authorized 64,716 supplemental H-2B visas for employers who certify that they will face irreparable harm if they do not hire all the requested workers. Of the total, 44,716 are for returning workers and 20,000 are for citizens of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Haiti.

Additionally, as of November 8, 2024, Belize was officially included on the list of eligible countries for the H-2A and H-2B programs, according to a joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State.

Applicants must be citizens of one of the eligible countries; see details here:

Temporary jobs available in the United States are posted on the Department of Labor website. Interested individuals can visit the site and search by occupation, industry, employer name, location, start date, or type of work, whether agricultural or non-agricultural.

Those interested in these vacancies should call the phone number, write to the email address, or visit the website indicated under “Recruitment Information” to request more information and/or apply for the available vacancy.

Once an employer has approved their Form I-129, potential workers located outside the US must apply for an H-2A or H-2B visa (after USCIS approves their Form I-129) with the Department of State at a US embassy or consulate. Finally, they must apply for admission to the US at a US port of entry.

A new rule went into effect on January 17, 2025, strengthening protections for H-2A and H-2B workers and granting greater flexibility in their employment. USCIS also began requiring exclusive use of the updated Form I-129.

The maximum period of stay for both visas is three years.

H-2 visas are granted for a period of one year, although two extensions of up to one year each may be requested. The extension request must be submitted before the expiration date, and workers may remain in the US during the extension process.

After a three-year stay, H-2 visa holders must depart the US for a period of three uninterrupted months before applying for readmission under the same visa type.

The visa application fee is $190.

In 2025, Congress passed legislation authorizing an additional fee called the Visa Integrity Fee. Although not yet officially implemented, the legislation stipulates that the fee would be $250, which would bring the total cost to $440 if it goes into effect.

Since January 17, new rules modernizing the H-1B and H-2B visa programs have taken effect. Key changes include the mandatory use of an updated version of Form I-129 and greater flexibility for H-1B visa applicants, who can now change employers or immigration status more easily.

For the H-2B visa, the annual quota has been expanded to a maximum of 120,000 permits, and worker protections have been strengthened, including mechanisms for reporting labor abuses.

TN visas were created under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Qualified Mexican and Canadian citizens can apply for admission to the United States as nonimmigrants to perform temporary work.

To apply for a TN visa, you must be a citizen of Mexico or Canada, demonstrate professional proficiency in one of the professions established by NAFTA, have a prearranged full- or part-time job offer from a US employer, and meet the education and work experience requirements for the profession.

Mexican citizens who wish to apply for a TN visa must complete DS-160 form online, print the application confirmation page, and attend an interview at the US Embassy or Consulate in Mexico.

For the interview, the applicant must bring a valid passport, confirmation of the DS-160 form, receipt of payment of the application fee, a job offer letter or contract in the United States, and documentation demonstrating that they meet the minimum education and/or work experience requirements.

Up to three years. However, there is no specific limit on the total period a foreign national may remain on a TN visa as long as they continue their employment relationship.

The visa application fee is $185.

The O-1 visa is for individuals who have extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, or who can demonstrate extraordinary achievements in the motion picture or media industry and have been recognized for those achievements.

There are two subcategories for O-1 visas:

O-1A: Individuals with extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business, or athletics.

O-1B: Individuals with extraordinary ability in the arts or extraordinary achievements in the motion picture or television industry.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stipulates that to qualify for an O-1 visa, the beneficiary must demonstrate extraordinary ability recognized nationally or internationally. There is a list of documentation that the applicant must submit, which USCIS lists on its website.

A US employer or agent must submit Form I-129, the contract between the petitioner and the beneficiary, the itinerary, and evidence to demonstrate the beneficiary’s eligibility.

USCIS will determine the time necessary to complete the activity for which the beneficiary was requested. New petitions involving new events or an event that is materially different from the event included in the initial petition may be approved for up to three years.

The visa application fee is $190.

