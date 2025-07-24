Prince’s “Sign O’ The Times” Electrifies Houston in IMAX: A Cinematic Revival Fit for Royalty

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the world of music legends, there is only one purple reign that continues to pour creativity, flair, and funk decades beyond its time: Prince. And now, for one glorious week only, Houstonians have the rare opportunity to experience Prince – Sign O’ The Times as never before—remastered, reimagined, and reborn in IMAX.

Starting August 29, 2025, with Early Access Showtimes beginning August 28, the iconic 1987 concert film directed by and starring Prince himself will splash across select IMAX screens in a sensory celebration of sound, vision, and soul. Tickets are on sale now at imax.com/prince, and true fans know—this is more than just a film. This is a movement.

A Cultural Flashpoint, Reimagined

Originally released in 1987, Sign O’ The Times has long been praised as a cinematic love letter to Prince’s artistic genius. The film captures the Purple One in his prime—backed by a powerhouse ensemble including the electrifying Sheila E.—fusing cinematic storytelling with high-voltage concert footage. The result? A visual jam session that broke boundaries then, and in IMAX form, promises to break hearts now.

Now fully remastered with IMAX’s proprietary DMR (Digital Media Remastering) technology, the film gains a whole new level of visual and sonic depth. The custom theatre geometry and ultra-precise surround sound audio elevate every shimmer of his guitar, every echo of his falsetto, and every shimmy of that unforgettable silhouette. From the seductive smoothness of “If I Was Your Girlfriend” to the chart-topping fire of “U Got The Look” featuring Sheena Easton, every moment is a reminder: nobody did it like Prince.

Houston, Get Ready for a Week of Purple Praise

For music lovers, cinephiles, and cultural connoisseurs alike, this IMAX exclusive is more than a screening—it’s a resurrection. A tribute. A revival. For seven days only, Sign O’ The Times transforms Houston into a sonic cathedral of funk, soul, and rebellion.

Whether you grew up dancing to Prince’s vinyls in Third Ward living rooms or discovered his magic through streaming, this is your chance to experience his artistry the way it was meant to be felt—up close, larger than life, and reverberating through your soul.

Why It Matters Now

Prince didn’t just perform; he prophesied. The title track “Sign O’ The Times” speaks to social unrest, love, loss, and redemption. In 2025, it resonates louder than ever, echoing through generations who are still learning to find their voice, their beat, and their place in the rhythm of progress.

Houston Style Magazine proudly supports the preservation and elevation of Black artistry and culture—and Prince – Sign O’ The Times is the embodiment of both. Prince challenged conventions, shattered molds, and danced unapologetically in platforms and paisley. That legacy deserves nothing less than an IMAX encore.

Final Notes: Long Live the Funk

Don’t miss your one-week-only chance to bask in the purple glory. Visit imax.com/prince to grab your seats before they vanish in a glittery puff of synth and sass.

🎟 Tickets On Sale Now 🎬 August 28 (Early Access) & August 29 (Official IMAX Release) 📍 Houston-area IMAX Theatres 💜 #PrinceSignOTheTimes | #IMAX | #TeamStyleMag | #HSM

Houston Style Magazine readers, lace up your boots, grab your glitter, and prepare to witness a sonic saint in his element. Sign O’ The Times is back—and in IMAX, it’s a revelation.

