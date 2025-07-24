Intoxicated woman escorted off plane at airport said there was a bomb in her bag, affidavit reveals

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A woman who was arrested at Dallas Love Field Airport earlier this week was intoxicated and told police there was a bomb in her bag, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Dallas Police Department’s Love Field Unit got the call about the threat around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The woman, Rebecca Phillips, was on a flight from Dallas to Orlando.

The affidavit said Phillips, 67, was escorted off the flight due to her intoxicated state. While being escorted off, Phillips said she needed to get her bag off the plane.

Officers told Phillips that she needed to pick up her bag once she got to her location and Phillips said that was illegal.

Phillips then said, “Well, there’s a bomb in it, how about that? Can you take it off now?”

Dallas police deboarded the plane and crew, escorting them to a safe area in the terminal. Phillips was taken to a secure area during the incident.

Police also evacuated Gate 10, Cool River Cafe, AV8 Bar and the side of the lobby adjacent to the gate. Flights at Gate 8 and 12 were diverted. The flight was delayed for two to three hours.

Phillips’ bag was released after it went through an X-ray machine and a thorough search and was cleared. Phillips was arrested.

As of Thursday morning, Phillips is still in the Dallas County Jail. She was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

