8 arrested in $500K Crown Royal whiskey heist, police say

By Joe Buczek

WINDSOR, Michigan (WWJ) — Windsor (Ontario, Canada) police have now arrested eight suspects accused of taking part in the theft of $500,000 worth of Crown Royal whiskey.

On the evening of May 9, Windsor police say individuals broke into a fenced-in facility in the 3300 block of Devon Drive in Windsor and stole a semi-tractor trailer that was loaded with more than 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whiskey.

The trailer was later found abandoned the next day with the load of whiskey missing.

Crown Royal is distilled, bottled and blended in Canada.

Jason Greenwood, 46; Anthony Nelson, 57; Erica Nelson, 44; Justin Vachon, 27; William Girard, 49; and David Lombardi, 54, were previously arrested and charged in early June.

A seventh suspect, Michael Christopher Bernard, 45, turned himself in to Windsor police on July 10 and is charged with five counts of possession with property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime for trafficking over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offense and two counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

An eighth suspect, Wilfred St. Jean, 42, was arrested on July 22 and charged with two counts of possession with property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime for trafficking over $5,000, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offense and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense.

To date, police have recovered 66 boxes of the stolen whiskey. The rest remains missing.

Anyone with information on the alleged heist can submit a tip to the Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers site.

