Veterans call victory after Governor Polis halts bridge over Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis has officially scrapped plans for a controversial pedestrian bridge in downtown Denver following overwhelming public backlash, much of it from Colorado’s veteran community.

The $29 million bridge would have connected Civic Center Park to the State Capitol, passing directly over Lincoln Memorial Veteran Park, a site filled with monuments honoring fallen service members. That placement sparked an outcry from veterans who said the plan disrespected sacred ground.

"This was never just about a bridge," said Steve Kjonaas, a retired Air Force fire chief and legislative director for Colorado’s Veterans of Foreign Wars. "You don’t build a bridge over statues and monuments that represent veterans who were killed in action."

Veterans organizations, including the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and Paralyzed Veterans of America, quickly mobilized. Together, they launched a statewide campaign and sent more than 35,000 emails urging Coloradans to speak out.

"I was thinking about how the team, or crowd, how thousands, thousands of people responded to us," Kjonaas said.

That wave of feedback reached the Governor's office. Polis shared results of a public poll showing more than 87,000 people responded, with over 82,000 voting against the bridge.

In a statement Tuesday, Governor Polis said he would "stop the pedestrian walkway proposal in its tracks," and even joked he’d chain himself to the Capitol plaza if necessary to block it.

Kjonaas says veterans were never consulted about the project until days before the Governor’s decision deadline. Going forward, he hopes that changes.

"Veterans weren’t asked for our opinion on this until a week ago," he said. "Next time anything goes on like this, we should be the first at the table."

Now, he says he’s working with lawmakers and community members across Colorado to explore how that $29 million could be redirected toward initiatives that directly support veterans.

"This win proves that when the community speaks up - it can protect what matters," Kjonaas said.

