9-year-old girl found dead after N.Y. Amber Alert, died by drowning, medical examiner says

By Jesse Zanger

TICONDEROGA, New York (WCBS) — New York State Police have released the cause of death of the 9-year-old girl who was reported missing in Upstate New York over the weekend, sparking an Amber Alert.

An autopsy determined Melina Frattolin’s cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning, and the manner of her death was a homicide, New York State Police said.

Melina’s father Luciano Frattolin, 45, faces second-degree murder and concealment of human corpse charges in the case.

Melina’s body was found in a pond in the town of Ticonderoga Sunday morning after her father reported her missing Saturday night.

Luciano Frattolin initially told police he had pulled over in a parking lot to urinate and while he was away from the car, Melina was abducted by two men in a white van. Police said after a thorough investigation of that claim, they determined it never happened.

Police ask for the public’s help

Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the incident. Specifically, they want to hear from anyone who might have been on the I-87 Northway between Exits 28-20 Saturday night who might’ve seen or made video of the vehicle Melina and her father were traveling in — a gray 2024 Toyota Prius.

Police released an image of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call 518-873-2750. You can also submit a tip by emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

The investigation thus far

New York State Police said Melina and her father legally travelled to the U.S. from Montreal for vacation on July 11, and were expected to return home on July 19. Melina lived with her mother in Montreal, and her mother and father had been estranged since 2019.

Melina spoke with her mother at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, New York State Police said, and did not give any indication of being under duress.

New York State Police believe Luciano Frattolin murdered his daughter sometime after that phone call, and before he called 911 with a fake Amber Alert claim at around 10 p.m.

The motive remains under investigation.

Luciano Frattolin has pleaded not guilty. He has no criminal record, police said, and no background of domestic violence.

