Pornographic video interrupts portion of school board meeting

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A pornographic video interrupted the virtual public comment portion of a Baltimore City school board meeting Tuesday evening, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

It’s not clear how the video got shown during the public participation part of the meeting, which included prerecorded videos, the Banner reports.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian told WJZ that a “graphically offensive video was displayed to participants.”

Christian added that the meeting was paused as soon as the video was discovered.

“The meeting was recessed briefly while our team assessed the implications and determined the safest way to proceed,” Christian said.

According to the Banner, a reporter watching the meeting from home only saw a frozen screen of Board Chair Robert Salley during the public comment portion of the meeting. However, those attending in person saw the video, according to the Banner.

Salley said the livestreaming was ending, but the rest of the meeting was continuing in person, the Banner reports. Some commissioners who joined the meeting through Microsoft Teams ended their sessions.

Christian told WJZ the continuation of the school board meeting was being recorded and uploaded to City Schools TV on YouTube.

“We take this incident very seriously and are actively working with our technology team to prevent similar disruptions in the future,” Christian said.

