A windfall for ICE, what smartphones do to kids, widening pay gap: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The pay gap between America’s corporate leaders and their workers grew even larger in 2024. A new report found that CEOs at the nation’s 500 largest public companies took home 285 times as much as the typical US worker’s paycheck of $49,500.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ ICE windfall

When we look back at President Donald Trump’s big agenda law in a few years, its historic expansion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be what we remember most. The agency received a huge amount of money — and it’s also extremely unpopular.

2️⃣ Student loans

The Department of Education has paused forgiveness for income-driven repayment plans, and it comes at a time of major change for the system. Interest will start accruing on August 1 for millions of other borrowers. Here’s what you need to know.

3️⃣ Kids and phones

Children younger than 13 should not have smartphones, new research concluded. Their phone use was associated with suicidal thoughts, worse emotional regulation, lower self-worth and detachment from reality — especially among girls.

4️⃣ Skeleton unearthed

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a medieval knight buried under a shuttered ice cream parlor in Poland. The ornate tombstone and bones of an adult male were remarkably well-preserved and date back to the 13th or 14th century.

5️⃣ Vintage Versace

Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace paid supermodels up to $30,000 each to appear in his shows. A new retrospective celebrates his work “in-between the old and the new.”

Watch this

🍻 Serving up community: Welcome to Howdy’s, a bar along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville. Owner Bob Canales calls it “one of the last Texas honky tonks” and said he reopened quickly after the tragic flooding so people would have a place to get together.

Top headlines

100,000

🪲 That’s how many hand-bound books restoration workers are removing from the shelves of a medieval abbey in Hungary to save them from a beetle infestation.

Check this out

📸 Forgotten photos: For decades, photography studios in Lagos, Nigeria, documented special occasions, celebrations and people’s everyday lives. Karl Ohiri and Riikka Kassinen spent years hunting down photographers, cataloging their archives and creating exhibitions of the work.

Quotable

🎾 Going strong at 45: She defeated fellow American Peyton Stearns in straight sets at the DC Open and became the oldest player to win a singles match on the WTA Tour in more than 20 years.

Quiz time

🎵 Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are re-releasing their rare debut record “Buckingham Nicks.” Which popular band did they later join?

﻿A. ABBA

B. Fleetwood Mac

C. Jefferson Airplane

D. The Pretenders

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

❤️ Love at first flight: A Southern belle and a London boy met while flying across the Atlantic Ocean in 1982. Then came a whirlwind wedding. Watch and discover what has kept their relationship special ever since.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Nicks and Buckingham put out their first and only studio album as a duo in 1973 before joining Fleetwood Mac.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson, Sarah Hutter and Chris Good.