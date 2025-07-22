Vandal causes $18K in damage at Portage Township Office

By Tim Wolak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WBND-LD) — Portage Township officials say a major act of vandalism occurred at their office when an individual seeking copper damaged four air conditioning units, resulting in damages estimated around $18,000. Officials presume the suspect intended to sell the copper for scrap metal, but say the copper taken is worth less than $100.

Township officials have released footage of the theft in hopes of identifying the man.

Officials add that in the last week, the same person broke into the offices twice in the same day while wearing the same clothes in each burglary.

The township says in the last year alone, they’ve incurred over $50,000 worth of damages stemming from car windows, building windows, and the theft of TV and computer equipment.

Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow stated, “They may refer to these as “petty crimes” but when the damages total in the tens of thousands of dollars, there is nothing petty about it. It is more than we can ask organizations and businesses to manage and needs to be confronted.”

Critchlow will often post images of individuals committing these crimes on social media to identify them and warn others of their actions.

Over the last year, township officials say they’ve invested thousands of dollars in high powered flood lights and security cameras to protect staff, residents, and the property.

Portage Township is now considering additional options.

