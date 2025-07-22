Columbia University sanctions more than 70 students for campus protests as it tries to get federal funds restored

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Columbia University disciplined dozens of students this week after its Judicial Board investigated pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the university’s largest library this year and at another campus location last year – as the school tries to get millions in federal funding restored.

“While the University does not release individual disciplinary results of any student, the sanctions from Butler Library include probation, suspensions (ranging from one year to three years), degree revocations, and expulsions,” the university said in a statement Tuesday. “Disruptions to academic activities are in violation of University policies and Rules, and such violations will necessarily generate consequences.”

More than 70 students were sanctioned, with around 80% receiving suspensions, expulsions, or degree revocations, according to a source familiar with the disciplinary action. Most of the suspensions were for at least two years, the source added.

Columbia has become a focal point in the Trump administration’s push for campuses to crack down on antisemitism, as elite schools like Columbia and Harvard face pressure to act or risk losing federal funding. Columbia has taken a less confrontational approach than Harvard as it seeks to regain access to millions in federal funding the administration stripped earlier this year.

The effort is part of a broad push by the Trump administration for policy changes at universities – including diversity, equity and inclusion and other initiatives – that President Donald Trump sees as a winning political issue. But it also raises major questions about academic freedom and the role of the federal government on college campuses.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that Columbia was on the verge of striking an agreement with the Trump administration to restore federal funding to the school following months of negotiations, according to two sources familiar with the deal.

White House officials met with Columbia representatives last week, a source familiar with the meeting told CNN, as the Trump administration nears a deal that would require the university pay a settlement and implement changes to restore federal funding.

The source said a deal was close, but declined to offer more details.

In its statement Tuesday Columbia said it “must focus on delivering on its academic mission for our community.”

“And to create a thriving academic community, there must be respect for each other and the institution’s fundamental work, policies, and rules,” the statement continued. “The speed with which our updated UJB system has offered an equitable resolution to the community and students involved is a testament to the hard work of this institution to improve its processes.”

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) Executive Director Afaf Nasher called the move to suspend students “grotesquely oppressive.”

“The students sat in unity to urge ending complicity in an active genocide,” Nasher said in a statement. “Columbia, seemingly bowing to political pressure from the Trump administration, has done more than undermine free speech and higher education. The University has sold its morality, academic integrity, and commitment to students.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story overstated the number of students sanctioned. More than 70 students were sanctioned.

