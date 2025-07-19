At least 30 injured after vehicle strikes crowd outside Los Angeles nightclub

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — At least 30 people were injured – seven of them critically – when an “unknown vehicle” drove into a crowd waiting in line outside an East Hollywood nightclub early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters found a vehicle had driven through a large number of people in front of The Vermont Hollywood music venue.

“They drove through a taco stand, through the valet podium, and then through the crowd of people that were waiting to go inside,” said Capt. Adam VanGerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” VanGerpen said.

Seven victims were transported in critical condition, six in serious condition, and 10 in fair condition, the LAFD said. Seven patients refused transport after being assessed on scene, according to the department.

Patients with broken bones and soft tissue injuries were transported to the appropriate trauma centers and surrounding hospitals, VanGerpen said, noting that one victim also had a gunshot wound.

“One of our paramedics … when they started doing their secondary assessment of the patient, they identified a gunshot,” VanGerpen said, adding that it is unclear if the gunshot victim was the driver of the vehicle or another patient.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Saturday morning. “I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives. “The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning — a full investigation into what happened is underway.”

Video of the incident showed multiple injured people on the street and sidewalk being treated for their injuries. Some were seen being taken away on stretchers as police cordoned off the area.

The fire department coordinated patient triage and transport from the incident that happened around 2 a.m. local time. The department said 124 fire personnel assisted at the scene.

CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for further information.

This story has been updated with additional information.

