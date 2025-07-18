Polk County woman arrested for animal neglect

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A central Iowa woman is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say 18 animals in poor health were recovered from her home.

Michelle Ackelson is accused of animal neglect. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the animals were taken from a mobile home on Northeast 46th Avenue.

All the animals are being examined at the Animal Rescue League.

Ackelson was booked into the Polk County Jail, but has since been released.

