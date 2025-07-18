Edmond doctor accused in daughter’s death extradited to Florida

By Kolby Terrell

Oklahoma (KOCO) — Dr. Neha Gupta, an Edmond doctor accused in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Aria Talathi, appeared in a Florida court after being transported from Oklahoma, where a judge ruled she will remain in jail without bond.

Her attorney got the chance to argue that she shouldn’t be held without bond, but ultimately, a judge decided that ruling was already final.

“There was a tragic accident that occurred on June 22,” said Michael Mirer, Gupta’s defense attorney. “Our concern, judge, was that this was a rush to judgment. There was no official cause and matter of death, and here we are, where the state files an arrest warrant and is asking my client to be held without bond. I don’t believe that there’s probable cause.”

The state of Florida maintained that the decision to hold Gupta without bond was made when the arrest warrant was signed. Judge Mindy Glazer agreed, stating the medical examiner’s report provided probable cause.

“The defendant, Ms. Gupta, had a nice dinner, put her to bed. In the meantime, when they do an autopsy, there’s no food in her stomach to indicate she had a nice dinner, and her lungs were dry, indicating she did not drown. So, for purposes of this probable cause hearing, there is probable cause,” Glazer said.

Gupta will remain in jail without bond and is scheduled for another hearing in Florida on Friday.

