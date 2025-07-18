Death investigation underway after 2-year-old dies at oral surgery center in Greensboro, officials say

By JD Franklin III

Greensboro (WXII) — A death investigation involving a toddler is underway, according to officers with the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers said they were dispatched at 7:16 a.m. to 510 Hickory Ridge Drive for a “law assistance” call for service. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The child has been identified as 2-year-old Er’Mias Mitchell, according to his grandmother. The family said he had an appointment that involved anesthesia, and they were told his lung had collapsed.

Mitchell’s grandmother told WXII that the family is incredibly upset at how the oral surgery center handled the situation.

The North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners told WXII it will be investigating the circumstances surrounding Mitchell’s death.

CEO and legal counsel Bobby White sent WXII 12 a statement that said, “the Dental Board joins with all who mourn the death of Er’Mias Mitchell and, though strangers to his family, we are deeply saddened by this tragic news.” White added, “it appears that Valleygate Dental Surgery Center is an independently accredited surgery center utilizing the services of both medical and dental professionals and is not licensed, certified, or accredited by the NC Dental Board. Early indications are that the Dental Board’s investigation will focus on whether this death occurred as a result of sedation administered by a medical provider (over which the Dental Board has no jurisdiction) or was the result of improper dental treatment which, of course, is within our jurisdiction.”

