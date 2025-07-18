Three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department members dead after explosion at training facility

By Rebekah Riess, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — ﻿Three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department members have died in a “critical workplace incident” involving an explosion at a department training facility on Friday morning, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi and the LASD.

“I just spoke to (US Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli) about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles,” Bondi said in a post on X. “Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. local time at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy, which houses the sheriff’s department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad, according to a release from the LASD. The facility is located about 6 miles east of downtown LA.

“Sheriff’s homicide detectives are on scene,” the LASD said.

The incident is believed to have been an accident, but remains under investigation. It’s unclear whether the incident was related to a training session or whether officers were handling evidence, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the incident told CNN.

The FBI is responding to assist with the incident, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on scene, according to Bondi.

Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad are assisting at the training facility, LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X. The work of the bomb squad is complicated by the fact officers have to ensure no other explosive material that could be stored there is vulnerable to detonation, the senior law enforcement source told CNN.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that has unfolded today at an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department facility,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

“I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected. My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time. We stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead,” Barger said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

