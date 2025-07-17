Vermont man enters plea after being accused of shooting, dragging live pig behind ATV in Eden

By Yamuna Turco, Michael Cusanelli

EDEN, Vt. (WPTZ) — A Lamoille County man appeared in court Wednesday on felony animal cruelty charges after he was accused of shooting a pig multiple times before dragging the animal behind his ATV for more than a mile.

Wardens from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said Matthew Hill, 47, shot one of his pigs multiple times before dragging the still alive animal behind his vehicle. They said Hill eventually killed the pig and discarded its body in the woods.

Hill’s neighbors reported him following the July 14 incident, which one neighbor captured on video.

Hill is the Eden town constable and is also listed as the Eden dog officer, according to the town’s website.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, where his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty on grounds of causing undue pain, as well as cruelty to animals on grounds of torture.

Lamoille County State’s Attorney Aliena Gerhard said the case raises a concern for the state because as a farmer, ethically killing animals is something that Hill should know how to do.

“I would expect that you kill an animal humanely, especially as a farmer who has had pigs for a long time,” Gerhard said in court. “I think that farmers who raise pigs know how to kill them humanely, and that is what’s expected of them in Vermont.”

Animal control officers from surrounding areas said they were pretty shocked when they heard about the case.

“We were all pretty appalled when we found out what happened…we’re kind of satisfied with the conditions the judge issued,” said Ally Judkins, an animal control officer for Hyde Park.

Hill was released on conditions for returning to court. Those conditions prohibit him from not using a firearm on any animals on his property, and allowing wardens and a state veterinarian to visit his property and assess the welfare of the other animals in his car.

He is also prohibited from contacting the two neighbors who helped report the incident.

The Town of Eden declined to comment on the case. Hill is due back in court on August 13 and faces up to five years in prison on each count.

