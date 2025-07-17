Pennsylvania House members propose marijuana legalization bill

By WGAL Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) — Two Pennsylvania House members, Democrat Rep. Emily Kinkead and Republican Rep. Abby Major, have introduced legislation to legalize recreational, adult-use marijuana.

They say their bill would create a stable, regulated cannabis market that “prioritizes public safety and public health, protects children from exposure, promotes social justice and fosters economic opportunity.”

“By failing to legalize, Pennsylvania is sending millions in needed revenue to other states and failing to address generations of injustice done in communities as a result of the criminalization of recreational cannabis,” Kinkead said. “This bipartisan legislation was crafted with considerable input from stakeholders at every level and reflects the strong support for legalization among Pennsylvanians.”

Kinkead said the marijuana legalization bill would create more than 30,000 new jobs and also create a new revenue stream for Pennsylvania.

“Representative Kinkead and I have worked diligently to craft a piece of legislation that we believe both parties can get behind using lessons learned from the other 24 states that have already done so,” Major said. “Anyone who believes in personal liberty and fiscal responsibility for Pennsylvania should support the legalization of adult-use cannabis.”

House Bill 20: What’s in it? Oversight by an independent commission of experts to ensure transparent and accountable cannabis regulation. Regulations aimed at eliminating the illicit cannabis market and safeguarding consumers. Justice reform through a “clean slate” policy for individuals with previous cannabis-related convictions. Opportunities for inclusive economic growth, benefiting small businesses, including rural, minority, female, and veteran-owned enterprises. Consumer safety measures for labeling, packaging, and advertising to prevent targeting of children. Funding for law enforcement and local municipalities hosting cannabis businesses. Kinkead and Major’s legalization push comes nine years after Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana.

Marijuana laws across the US Currently, 24 states, including nearly all of Pennsylvania’s closest neighbors, have legalized recreational adult-use marijuana.

