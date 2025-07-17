Hundreds of flags, veterans’ markers stolen from cemetery on Maine’s Midcoast

By Adam Bartow

CAMDEN, Maine (WMTW) — Police in Camden are investigating after hundreds of veteran grave markers were stolen from a cemetery over the weekend.

Police say a total of 216 markers with flags were taken from graves in the Mount View Cemetery. Investigators said Wednesday around 40 of those markers were found in the nearby woods and strewn throughout the cemetery, but that none of the flags have been found.

A large American flag that flew over the cemetery was also taken.

Police are working with neighbors to review home camera video of the area. They say they are also speaking with people who have reported seeing whom they believed to be teenagers in the area on the night of the theft.

Some of the markers date back to the American Revolution in the 1700s. While each flag set costs $15 to $20, the metal and bronze markers are about $100 each.

War Memorial Post 30, American Legion in Camden has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to try and replace the markers. Their goal is to raise $3,200.

