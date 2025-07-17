Skip to Content
CPW: Baby squirrels rescued from car engine in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A pair of baby squirrels are now in the care of wildlife experts after being discovered in the engine compartment of a car, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared Wednesday.

The two squirrels are believed to be just days old, CPW said. They were discovered in Colorado Springs.

According to CPW's southeast region office, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator is now caring for the squirrels until they're old enough to be released back into the wild.

If you ever discover wildlife in a surprising location, make sure to call CPW at (719) 227-5200 before taking any action, the agency advises.

