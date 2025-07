COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A woman found a lost dog and took him to the vet. Due to his conditions he's in need urgent care, that's when Orva Herrera decided to started a GoFundMe page to help out the dog. The page has already raised $4,890 and it's all going towards the care of the dog.

