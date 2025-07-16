Tahoe drivers urged to watch for bears after 4 reports of cubs hit by cars in recent weeks

By Peyton Headlee

TAHOE CITY, California (KCRA) — The BEAR League in Tahoe is calling on drivers to be extra cautious on the roads due to recent crashes in the area involving bears.

Ann Bryant, the executive director of the BEAR League, emphasized the importance of coexistence between people and bears.

“Our goal is people and bears coexisting in harmony. We believe it’s possible,” Bryant said. “It’s all about coexistence because the bears have always been here. People are here now. And we need to live here together, or it’s not going to work.”

She said there are currently a lot of bears in the Tahoe Basin, as about half of the bears have cubs right now.

“The cubs are just now almost six months old. They’re still really little and they’re, you know, very vulnerable and they’re just trying to make their way in the world with their mothers,” she said.

The BEAR League has been monitoring some of these bears through their CubCams, observing them from birth and becoming familiar with their personalities and mothers. Unfortunately, one of these cubs was killed last week after being hit by a car.

“It was a total accident. He was not driving fast. The cubs jumped out from behind their truck and just appeared in the road,” Bryant said. “It’s not always the motorist’s fault. Bears will jump out from behind another parked car or behind a couple of trees. And the people are maybe looking and trying to be careful. And they just jump out.”

Bryant said this incident marks the fourth report of a bear cub killed by a car in the Tahoe Basin in recent weeks.

“Right now, there are a lot of car accidents with bears, especially the little ones. Sometimes it’ll be a mama bear that gets hit and then she’s killed, and her babies don’t have a mother,” Bryant said. “Bears don’t understand how to stop and look both ways before they cross the street. So, they’re getting hit.”

Bryant explained that bears will only become more active as they prepare for hibernation.

“This year is no different than any other year. It’s something that starts to happen now, and it will go through probably about November. It gets worse in October and November when the moms and the cubs start foraging 20 hours a day to prepare for hibernation,” she said.

Drivers in the area told KCRA 3 that they are generally cautious on the roads, slowing down and using their lights when they spot bears.

With more drivers on the road in what is a busy season, the BEAR League reminds everyone to adhere to speed limits and remain vigilant for wildlife.

“This is bear habitat, this is wildlife habitat. This is what makes it amazing for us to come and be in and experience. But these animals have to get from one place to another and they’re going to be crossing the roads,” Bryant said.

