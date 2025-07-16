Spanish mountain rescue teams search for American hiker missing in Pyrenees

By Sam Peters, CNN

(CNN) — Spanish rescue teams are searching for an American hiker who has been missing in the Pyrenees for eight days.

Specialist mountain rescue teams and helicopters from the Air Service are searching for Cole Henderson, 27, in the Ordesa y Monte Perdido national park in northern Spain, the Guardia Civil told CNN on Wednesday.

Henderson was last heard from on July 9, said Henderson’s friend Max Senoff in a Facebook post published Tuesday.

He sent a text saying that he had parked his car, turned his phone on airplane mode and was beginning his hike. He has not been heard from since.

Henderson was reported missing on July 14, after he missed his flight home to the Netherlands on July 12, said the Guardia Civil.

Authorities found Henderson’s car in Torla, a town to the west of the national park, said the Guardia Civil.

Senoff believes he may have been attempting to climb Monte Perdido, the third-highest peak in the Pyrenees, standing at 11,007 feet (3,355 meters).

Social media footage shows the normal route from Torla, where Henderson’s car was parked, still covered in snow in early July.

The route is rated as “Peu Difficile” (PD), meaning “somewhat difficult” by the climbing community. While PD routes are often climbed without ropes, they might involve steep sections of climbing, or crevassed glaciers, and often require specialized equipment, such as ice axs or crampons.

According to his social media profiles, Henderson attended St. Andrews School in Middletown, Delaware, before studying Computer Science at Rhodes College, Tennessee.

