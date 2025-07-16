Safety technology helps deputies in recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest of four suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- FLOCK Safety camera system alerted El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputies to a stolen vehicle, which led to the arrest of four suspects.

On July 13, around 11 p.m., deputies say the camera system alerted them to a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 85/87 near Main Street near Fountain.

The vehicle was a 2005 Dodge Dakota with Nevada license plates, which had been reported stolen in Pueblo in June, according to EPSO.

EPSO states that they responded to the alert alongside the Fountain Police Department, where the vehicle was initially located in the Walmart parking lot on Hwy 85/87. Police say the vehicle proceeded to the IHOP parking lot at 6450 Hwy 85/87, where it came to a stop.

A Tactical Intervention Method Contact Block was then executed to prevent the vehicle from leaving, and a felony stop was made, says EPSO.

According to police, four people were removed from the vehicle and detained. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, says EPSO.

“This case is a clear example of why FLOCK Safety cameras are such a valuable tool for our office. They allow us to proactively identify stolen vehicles and respond quickly and effectively, helping us reduce crime and protect the community," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. "By leveraging this technology, we are holding offenders accountable and preventing further victimization. I’m proud of the coordinated work between our deputies and our law enforcement partners in Fountain.”

Police have identified the driver as 44-year-old Coral Chmiel, who was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Two of the passengers, 52-year-old Darious Williams and 29-year-old Emonie Williams, had active warrants.

All three individuals were taken to the El Paso County Jail.

A third passenger, 44-year-old Kathleen Blair, was cited for possession of a controlled substance and released at the scene.

