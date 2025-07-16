RFK Jr. fires top aides in HHS shakeup

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired two of his top aides in an abrupt shakeup of the leadership at the nation’s sprawling health department, two people familiar with the matter told CNN.

Kennedy this week ousted chief of staff Heather Flick Melanson and deputy chief of staff for policy Hannah Anderson, dismissing them after only a handful of months on the job.

The decision came after Kennedy lost confidence in them as part of his leadership team, one of the people familiar with the matter said, although it was unclear whether there was a single triggering event that prompted the firings.

In a statement, an HHS spokesman confirmed the moves and said the department’s White House liaison, Matt Buckham, would serve as acting chief of staff.

“He brings valuable experience in personnel strategy and organizational management to this new role,” the spokesman said. “Secretary Kennedy thanks the outgoing leadership for their service and looks forward to working closely with Mr. Buckham as the Department continues advancing its mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

Kennedy has not yet decided on permanent replacements for Flick and Anderson, the people familiar said.

The move leaves Kennedy needing to fill key senior positions at HHS just months into his tenure, and at a moment when the department has come under growing scrutiny over its efforts to overhaul the nation’s vaccine policies and advance a range of major health and food priorities.

Flick was among Kennedy’s most experienced Washington hands, having served at HHS during President Donald Trump’s first term, first as its acting general counsel and then as acting secretary for administration and a senior adviser to then-HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Anderson joined HHS after stints on Capitol Hill as a GOP staffer, including as health policy adviser to Republicans on the Senate’s main health committee. She had most recently headed up health care issues at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute think tank.

