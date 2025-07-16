City of Fayetteville approves funding to combat homelessness

By Drake Foley

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KSHB) — The city of Fayetteville approved a resolution Tuesday night that will allocate $450,000 from its general fund to combat homelessness.

Projects will be presented by city staff and approved individually. Fayetteville Mayor Molly Rawn says the city staff will work with current and former homeless people, as well as leaders of the city’s homeless shelters.

“So, yes, in working on that, staff has been meeting with a group of people, including people with lived experiences, people that are currently unhoused, people that have been unhoused either in their past, recent past or growing up, people that are currently receiving services, at to different organizations, faith leaders, and leaders from Seven Hills, New beginnings, the continuum of care, the housing authority, and so that is all informing what staff is working on to bring forward,” said Rawn.

The resolution comes just over a month after a homeless encampment on University of Arkansas property was swept, scattering those who lived there.

