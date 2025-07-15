Man facing charges after leading police on pursuit with child on lap

By Caitlyn Scott

MONROEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase while holding a two-year-old child on his lap in Allegheny County.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the area of 475 Center Road in Monroeville for a welfare check. Officials were told that a person had called 911, stating that a BMW pulled next to his vehicle at a red light and the driver asked him to call police for unknown reasons.

Officials, according to the complaint, located the suspected vehicle parked at a Speedway gas station located within the 4300 block of Old William Penn Highway.

As police began to approach the vehicle, the driver of the BMW took off out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, leading officials on a pursuit.

The complaint said the driver, who was later identified as Daniel Chisolm, 41, was driving “extremely erratic and was all over the road,” reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

An officer later pulled ahead of Chisolm’s vehicle and urged him to exit. The complaint said a two-year-old child was then spotted on Chisolm’s lap.

As police asked him to exit the vehicle, the complaint continued, he then sped off again from the scene. The driver was said to have almost hit multiple other vehicles head-on and almost crashed into multiple barriers.

The pursuit stretched nearly 11 miles and lasted for almost 20 minutes before Chisolm pulled into the driveway of a home within the 7100 block of Wiltsie Street in Pittsburgh, officials stated.

The child was safely removed from the scene, and Chisolm was placed into police custody.

The complaint stated Chisolm smelled of alcohol, and suspected drugs were recovered from the vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital for drug-related tests and evaluations.

In addition, police spoke to the homeowner, who had a PFA filed against Chisolm. The child was not said to have sustained any injuries.

He now faces multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

