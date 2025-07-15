Dogs from flood-ravaged Texas arrive at PAWS Chicago

By WLS Staff

CHICAGO (WLS) — Nearly two dozen dogs from flood ravaged Texas are now safely in Chicago.

PAWS Chicago’s Disaster Relief Team partnered with local organizations to transport pets who were already in shelters before the floods began.

The move makes room for animals who have been newly displaced from the flash flooding. It also allows local resources to focus on reuniting families with their beloved pets.

On Monday night, 22 dogs arrived at PAWS Chicago. Over the next couple weeks, the dogs will receive medical care and vaccinations before finding their forever homes.

On Wednesday, PAWS is expecting to welcome dozens of dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens from Austin Pets Alive!

“PAWS has been answering the call during natural disasters for nearly 20 years-starting with Hurricane Katrina-and our Chicago community continues to step up to help pets and people in crisis,” said Celene Mielcarek, Head of Program Operations at PAWS Chicago.

