Chicago area family stranded in Dominican Republic after husband needs emergency brain surgery

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A tropical vacation to the Dominican Republic ended with a far northwest suburban Chicago family stuck in the hospital, and drowning in medical debt.

The Dervis family joined about 30 other people from the Johnsburg area on a trip to the Dominican Republic — all of them celebrating their kids’ recent graduation from Johnsburg High School. Now, the Dervises are trying desperately to figure out a way to get back to the United States — finding themselves stranded after her husband had to go in for brain surgery.

“I just want to go home,” said Bonnie Dervis. “I just want to get to the United States. I just want to get medical treatment.”

Dervis spoke to CBS News Chicago from a medical center outside of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Far from the picture-perfect vacation she had planned with her husband, Greg, to celebrate the graduation of their son, Cole.

“It’s really hard on Cole, because he feels bad, you know? He doesn’t know what to do either. He feels bad,” said Bonnie Dervis, “and then he’s worried about me, because I’m alone in a different country all by myself.”

Greg Dervis got sick on the trip, and was diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain.

“They had to remove the whole blood clot and part of his skull to reduce the swelling,” said Bonnie Dervis. “He needed to go to the ICU, but the hospital wouldn’t put him in ICU until I gave them $10,000.”

Greg and Bonnie Dervis will be married 21 years in August. They work together at an HVAC repair company, and Bonnie said their insurance won’t cover the overseas medical treatment — including the brain surgery.

“I needed $15,000 just to give them to do the brain surgery,” said Bonnie Dervis. “Twenty-five grand total I’ve done so far right now.”

Greg Dervis has been released from the ICU. He is talking and recognizes Bonnie. But doctors say due to swelling from the blood clot, he cannot get on a commercial flight for at least six weeks.

A family friend, JD Sylvanus, started an online fundraiser through GoFundMe, in an effort to cover medical expenses and get the couple back to Johnsburg. The GoFundMe said the family needs desperate help with ongoing hospital and medical expenses, temporary housing near the hospital, food and transportation, and support for the Dervises’ 7-year-old daughter, Morgan, back home.

As of Monday night, the fundraiser had netted $14,495 out of a $25,000 goal.

“It’s very heart-wrenching to try and tear yourself in two to be there for your family members,” said Bonnie Dervis.

Both of the Dervis children are back with a family friend in Johnsburg.

