Amazon driver’s close call caught on camera as thunder claps in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — One delivery driver in Cape Coral will definitely remember this drop-off.

The video is shocking in potentially more ways than one.

A loud clap was what made this delivery driver’s heart skip a beat just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The homeowner captured it all on his doorbell camera on Pelican Boulevard in Cape Coral.

“I’m sure that’s his job. He has to go out,” said Cape resident Suzanne Stoker. “That’s the scary part of living here.”

I showed Stoker and Paul Saalmuller the video down the road from where it was taken.

They said they admire the storms, but respect them too.

“You make the best of it,” Saalmuller said. “When you know the rain is predictable, you go in and get some shelter.”

That’s exactly what Gulf Coast News Meteorologist Lauren Hope said you should do.

“If you can even hear that thunder, you are within range of getting struck,” Hope said. “If you’re trying to be outdoors, if you hear that thunder coming, just make sure to get indoors, get out of the water.”

In a statement, Amazon provided its rules for delivery during a storm:

“Safety is always our top priority so when severe weather happens, we work with our Delivery Service Partners and communicate with their drivers to make sure they’re able to seek shelter or take a break depending on conditions. We also regularly remind anyone who delivers to Amazon customers that they should never make a delivery if conditions aren’t safe to do so. This means that if a driver arrives at the delivery location and the conditions are not safe for them, they’re empowered to not make the delivery and are not penalized for doing so.”

We saw what can happen if you don’t take proper cover in June.

Three women were injured after lightning struck a tiki hut on Marco Island.

That’s why Saalmuller said he always plays it safe.

“It’s no joke. It can seriously drop the hammer on you,” Saalmuller said. “A little precaution, you know, soon it’ll be a nice day again.”

