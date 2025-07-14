WATCH: Video of possible landspout tornado touching down in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. - Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says the video showcases a possible landspout tornado touching down this afternoon.

According to officials, Douglas had three buildings on Highway 86 damaged and a burning tree.

DCSO says there have been no injuries reported.

