Ellen Degeneres shows support for Rosie O’Donnell after Trump says he’s considering revoking her citizenship

(CNN) — Ellen Degeneres is showing her support for Rosie O’Donnell after she responded to President Donald Trump’s post that he was “giving serious consideration” to revoking O’Donnell’s US citizenship.

“Good for you, Rosie,” Degeneres wrote on her Instagram page Sunday.

Degeneres – who rarely comments on political matters – made the comment after O’Donnell, a New York native who moved to Ireland shortly before Trump was inaugurated in January, responded to a message the president posted on Truth Social that reignited a decades-long feud with the comedian.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

CNN previously reached out to the White House about what prompted the president’s comment, but O’Donnell drew attention last weekend after she posted a video to her TikTok page criticizing the Trump administration’s response to the devastating floods in central Texas.

O’Donnell responded to the president’s post Saturday, writing on her Instagram page, “you call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze.”

“You want to revoke my citizenship?” O’Donnell added. “I’m not yours to silence. i never was.”

In April, O’Donnell opened up about her decision to move abroad after Trump took office.

“I have no regrets,” O’Donnell told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown. “Not a day has gone by that I thought it was the wrong decision. I was welcomed with open arms.”

