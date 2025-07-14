Deadly flooding devastates central Texas: Here’s how to help

By Jennifer Johnson, CNN

(CNN) — In the early morning hours of July 4, torrential rains triggered flash flooding in central Texas. At least 120 people were killed, including dozens of children who were at summer camps along the Guadalupe River. The river rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours.

More than 150 people remain missing.

More than 150 people remain missing.

As the search and recovery continues, charities are on the ground providing aid.

