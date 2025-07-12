Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA fallout over her handling of Epstein investigation

By Donald Judd, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump offered a full-throated defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday amid criticism from some in his base over the release of a memo about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, writing on Truth Social that Bondi is doing “a FANTASTIC JOB” in her role.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote. “We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

CNN reported Friday that Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino has told people he is considering resigning amid a major clash between the FBI and the Department of Justice over the fallout from the release of the memo, which concluded there is no evidence Epstein kept a “client list” or was murdered.

The memo’s release this week prompted fierce blowback from some Trump allies, including right-wing activist Laura Loomer, who has called for Bondi’s ouster.

Trump himself shrugged off questions about the investigation into Epstein and the memo’s release Tuesday, telling reporters at the White House, “I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this.”

The president repeated his frustration in his Saturday post, writing, “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again,” while accusing a slew of political adversaries, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director James Brennan “and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration” who he claimed “created the Epstein Files.”

“Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?” he said.

And he urged FBI Director Kash Patel to turn his attention to Trump’s own priorities, writing, “Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.”

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!” he added, calling Epstein “somebody that nobody cares about.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.