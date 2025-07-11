Ramona Avenue at South Nevada Avenue to close on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City of Colorado Springs says that Ramona Avenue, at the intersection with South Nevada Avenue, will close through mid-August starting on Monday, July 14, at 7 a.m., for the City of Colorado Springs’ South Nevada Avenue Traffic Signal Improvements Project.

The project will include new traffic signals, ADA-compliant curb ramps and streetscape improvements, according to the city.

The city says that while Ramona Avenue is closed, drivers should go around the intersection:

Westbound Ramona Avenue traffic: Detour south on South Nevada Avenue, west on St. Elmo Avenue, north on Tejon Street, and return to Ramona from the west.

Detour south on South Nevada Avenue, west on St. Elmo Avenue, north on Tejon Street, and return to Ramona from the west. Eastbound Ramona Avenue traffic: Detour south on Tejon Street, East on St. Elmo Avenue, North on S. Nevada Avenue, Return to Ramona from the east.

Detour south on Tejon Street, East on St. Elmo Avenue, North on S. Nevada Avenue, Return to Ramona from the east. Pedestrian/Sidewalk access: Pedestrian access will be maintained with detours clearly marked. Some sidewalk segments near the work zone will be temporarily closed with “Cross Here” signage in place.

Access to business and properties will remain open, and traffic going north and south on South Nevada Avenue won’t be impacted, according to the city. However, the city does mention that on-street parking within the work zone will be restricted, and customers visiting nearby businesses should use the strip mall parking lot located just north of Ramona Avenue.

