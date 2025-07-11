5 things to know for July 11: Tariffs, Gaza, Texas floods, Immigration, Arkansas prison escape

By Jade Walker, CNN

Under pressure from the Trump administration, Harvard has taken down websites that once served women, minority and LGBTQ students. An alumni group called the change a threat to academic freedom.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Tariffs

In an escalation of his trade war, President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 35% tariff on goods imported from Canada. Trump’s announcement of higher tariffs for America’s northern neighbor occurred just days after the president sent nearly two dozen letters to world leaders detailing the rates their goods would be tariffed at as of August 1 — if they don’t make a deal with the US. Trading partners who did not receive letters and have yet to reach a deal with the Trump administration would be charged a blanket tariff rate. Although the US currently imposes a 10% tariff on nearly all foreign goods coming into the country, Trump said he might double that.

2️⃣ Gaza

An Israeli air strike killed 15 people standing outside a US-run health center in central Gaza on Thursday, according to medical staff and officials in the enclave. Eight of those killed were children; the youngest was 2 years old and the oldest was 14. All were waiting to receive treatment for malnutrition, infections and other illnesses at a clinic run by an American aid group when the attack occurred. “What happened is indescribable. It’s a massacre. It’s genocide. It’s a crime against children,” said Nidal Al-Nouri, who lost his daughter and a nephew in the attack. The Israel Defense Forces said the strike was targeting a Hamas militant who took part in the October 7, 2023, attacks — and that the incident is under review. “The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and operates to minimize harm as much as possible,” the Israeli military said in a statement to CNN.

3️⃣ Texas floods

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to central Texas today to survey the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding. Trump is expected to receive a briefing from local officials and meet with both first responders and families that were affected by the flood. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz will be with Trump during the visit. One week after the floods, the death toll has climbed to at least 121 people, with 96 of those fatalities occurring in hard-hit Kerr County. More than 160 others are still missing.

4️⃣ Immigration

An intense standoff transpired between protesters and armed federal immigration agents outside a Southern California cannabis farm on Thursday. ICE was raiding the farm in Ventura County to execute criminal warrants when the incident occurred. Numerous calls were made to 911 after the federal agents appeared to deploy tear gas canisters into the crowd, causing several people to experience breathing problems.

5️⃣ Arkansas prison escape

Two employees at an Arkansas prison where an inmate escaped in May have been fired for policy violations, officials said. According to the head of the Arkansas Board of Corrections, one of the fired workers allowed the escapee, Grant Hardin, onto an outside kitchen dock unsupervised. The other employee worked in a tower and opened the gate for Hardin without confirming his identity. Hardin was wearing a makeshift law enforcement uniform when he fled from the North Central Unit in Calico Rock on May 25. He was captured on June 6, about a mile and a half away from the facility. A former small-town police chief, Hardin was serving lengthy sentences for murder and rape when he escaped. He was the subject of the TV documentary “Devil in the Ozarks.”

Breakfast browse

Daytime Emmy nominations revealed

Several new categories were added, including outstanding culinary cultural series, outstanding emerging talent in a daytime drama series and outstanding regional content in a daytime genre.

Gone, but not forgotten

A piece of the illegally felled Sycamore Gap tree in the UK is going on display — and you can even hug it.

The money trap

Kevin Jonas, the eldest member of the Jonas Brothers, recently revealed on a podcast that he almost went broke after the pop band split up.

Fan of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

A spinoff starring comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is coming to HBO Max. (HBO Max, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Happy birthday, Moo Deng!

The pygmy hippo who became a viral internet sensation turned 1 on Thursday. Stay spicy, girl.

Big number

508,426

That’s how many Afghans have been expelled from Iran in the 16 days since the conflict with Israel ended. It may be one of the largest forced movements of population this decade.

Quotable

“There was some talk about trying different hairstyles, and I was team bowl cut the whole way.”

— Actor Nathan Fillion on keeping the unique hairstyle his character wore in the comic books for the new “Superman” movie.

And finally…

▶️ The concert that showed we cared

Nearly 40 years later, the effects of “Live Aid” are still being felt. The CNN Original Series, “Live Aid: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took on the World,” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on July 13.

