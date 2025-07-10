Skip to Content
High winds, hail chances and flash flood risk heightens

What to expect
Published 5:23 AM

TODAY: We're tracking highs in the 90s and triple digits Thursday. We'll see some wind gusts 60-80 MPH and high fire danger ahead of a cold front that'll bring storms and hail chances in the PM hours.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo Friday. We're watching chances for flash flooding especially in flood-prone areas Friday with an EXCESSIVE RAINFALL WARNING from Park and Fremont county across the Plains.

EXTENDED: Rain chances stick around Saturday with a drop to the high 70s/mid-80s for lower lying areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We dry out Sunday with just a few PM showers and storms.

Julia Donovan

