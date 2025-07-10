Shelter-in-place issued for western Colorado Springs neighborhood as police respond to reports of gunfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place for the area around 1300 Langmeyer Street due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Colorado Springs police confirmed to KRDO13 that officers were in the area of 25th Street and Broadway Street this morning, responding to reports of gunfire.

Police said they were unsure if the man who reportedly fired shots was home when they showed up on the scene. At around 6 a.m., police said they were at the residence attempting to make contact.

Colorado Springs police say that, as this is a very active scene, not much can be confirmed at the time. A nearby resident who reached out to KRDO13 reported seeing 20 to 30 police officers in the area.

The shelter-in-place was issued at 6:42 a.m. Police ask that if you live in the area indicated in the map below, you lock your doors, stay away from doors and windows, and shelter in a safe place until further notice.

Courtesy: Peak Alerts

Officials say they will send out an alert when the order is lifted.

Our crews are currently on scene, hoping to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

