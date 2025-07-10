Golfer struck by lightning while playing course in New Jersey

By WABC News Staff

HARDYSTON, New Jersey (WABC) — A witness is speaking out after a man was struck by lightning while playing golf at a course in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 15th hole at the Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardyston just before 2 p.m.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not released.

Another golfer who captured video of the threatening skies, Brian Delia, says the victim was struck about 300 yards in front of him.

He said they were on the 14th hole and had seen lightning off in the distance for about half an hour before the victim was struck.

“I was like ‘is this going to be a tornado that’s actually happening,'” Delia said. “One of the guys that we were golfing with, he works at another golf course, and he was like ‘we need to get out of here.'”

Delia said that was when he started filming.

“I started filming, and he was right in front of me, and all of a sudden the lightning strikes and I ended the video recording and we immediately just started heading back to the clubhouse,” Delia said.

Delia said the victim’s father appeared distraught as his son was taken to the ambulance.

“I can only imagine what he was going through. He was being driven off the golf course to, I guess, the hospital where his son was being helicopter lifted to,” Delia said.

He said the group didn’t receive any warning about lightning from the course.

“Nobody did say anything to us, we didn’t hear any horns to get off the course at all, they started blowing the horns when we were back at the clubhouse and that was after the police were already out there,” Delia said.

Crystal Springs Resort released a statement confirming that a guest was injured due to an apparent lightning strike, and said course personnel sounded warning horns to clear the course.

They said the golf course had been operating under normal conditions before the storm, which developed rapidly.

“The safety of our guests is one of our top priorities,” said Michelle Abate, spokesperson for Crystal Springs Resort. “Our primary concern right now is the well-being of the guest and his family.”

